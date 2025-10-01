Bean Salad

by Susan Hanna

You can use any mix of canned and fresh or frozen beans in this recipe adapted from Greta Podleski’s Every Salad Ever. Although the recipe calls for red kidney beans, chickpeas and green beans, I used black beans and cooked fresh yellow beans and it was delicious. Just mix the beans with diced celery, green peppers, onion and parsley and combine with a tangy vinaigrette. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving or make a day ahead. Cook’s note: I omitted the celery.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for canned beans with no added preservatives, such as Blue Menu. For the dressing I used Allen’s apple cider vinegar and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard. Make sure the dried spices don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Salad

1 can (19 oz/450 ml) no-salt-added red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (19 oz/450 ml) no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 ½ cups (375 ml) fresh or frozen green beans, cooked

1 cup (250 ml) diced celery

¾ cup (187.5 ml) diced green bell peppers

2/3 cup (165 ml) diced sweet onions

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) chopped fresh parsley

Dressing

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

¼ cup (60 ml) apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp (30 ml) granulated sugar

1 tsp (5 ml) Dijon mustard

½ tsp (2.5 ml) celery seed

¼ tsp (1.25 ml) each sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preparation:

Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Set aside Whisk together all dressing ingredients in a small bowl or measuring cup until sugar is dissolved. Pour dressing over salad and mix until all ingredients are coated with dressing. This salad tastes better when refrigerated for at least 4 hours before serving. Making it a day ahead is even better. Makes 8 cups (2 L) salad.

From Every Salad Ever