Plant the future: Support the Home Hospice Tree Fundraiser!

Dreaming of Spring?

HHNL started selling trees in spring of 2016 and for the past 4 years we have sold an assortment of over 300 different trees and shrubs. Many of the trees and shrubs are suitable for smaller properties such as in housing developments.

The town of Mississippi Mills has planted several HHNL trees for the Alameda and other areas in the town.

Living trees and shrubs are the perfect gift for Mothers’ Day, a new home or beginning. They can be legacy gifts or planted in memory of a loved one. They are the very definition of environmental responsibility and will provide shade, beauty, fruit, or all three, long after we’re all gone. We offer great prices, and every dollar raised makes a very real difference in the lives of your friends and neighbours when they are at their most vulnerable.

Pick up will take place at the end of April 2025 at Reid Gardens in Carleton Place, 140 Pick Road. This is the fifth year we welcome a partnership with Chris Gow and Doris Goerzen at Reid Gardens in Carleton Place, who are donating a free bag of 3-Way Planting Mix and a package of Root Rescue to be included with each item purchased.

We have a team of volunteers who meet the truck with the trees on delivery day to help off load the truck, then they come back the next day to put the trees into the orders received from customers and then finally on the Saturday people who have ordered and paid for the trees arrive between 9-2 to collect their trees. Everyone will receive an email with a copy of their invoice and a pick up number which you present to the volunteers on the Saturday to get your trees.

Volunteers are always needed on all 3 days of this fundraising event so if you are interested in volunteering please email chair@hhnl.ca to get your name on the list. For 2 years in a row we have had students from Notre Dame High School in Carleton Place who come out to help on the Saturday and use that volunteer time towards their volunteer hours for their school programs.

A true gift from the heart when you give a tree to someone you love and you are also giving HHNL clients the gift of support. Support and advocacy for people who have received a terminal diagnosis; advocacy for those finding life difficult because of changes in their health status; respite for caregivers, along with helpful information and a willing listener for those caregivers; easing the burden for those who are bereaved, and public education. To continue to offer these services at no cost to people in North Lanark we have to raise money, as we do not receive any continuous, sustainable government funding at this time. As our client numbers increase with the needs of our communities, our fundraising efforts must keep pace.

Our Tree Committee is a well oiled machine who have worked together for years and which includes Peggy McPhail at the helm, Christine Bois, Jan Watson, Allan Goddard, Ed Lawrence, Ron Ayling, Christine McPhail and Nora Kazda who coordinate this fundraising event year after year and often not in the best weather conditions at the end of April.

Thank you!

Peggy, Christine, Jan, Allan, Ed, Ron, Christine & Nora