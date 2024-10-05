Saturday, October 5, 2024
Diana’s Quiz – October 5, 2024

by Diana Fiier

1.  Which waterway circumvents Niagara Falls?
2.  What is the judicial capital of South Africa?
3.  Who is the current Premier of Nova Scotia?
4.  Name at least 2 of the 6 Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy.
5.  What is ‘podstakannik’?

