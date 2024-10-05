Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - October 5, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – October 5, 2024 October 5, 2024 by Diana Fiier 1. Which waterway circumvents Niagara Falls? 2. What is the judicial capital of South Africa? 3. Who is the current Premier of Nova Scotia? 4. Name at least 2 of the 6 Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy. 5. What is ‘podstakannik’? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 28, 2024 September 27, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – September 28, 2024 September 27, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz, September 21 2024 September 22, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – October 5, 2024 October 4, 2024 delve – In close conversation with Kim Kilpatrick October 4, 2024 Art show opening in CP this week: “Storytime” at The Art Hub October 3, 2024 Auction sale in Clayton, Saturday October 3, 2024 ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionist October 3, 2024 A gift of butterflies October 3, 2024 From the Archives The Leaning Outhouse of Corkery Community invited to Jan. 26 meeting on AGH/FVM strategic plan Annual tree fundraiser launches just in time for Christmas shopping Backyard Birds: February 6 2021 Gardening in Almonte: Mayor urges caution Gardening in Almonte: What is a weed? Downtown revitalization project wraps up, on time and below budget Millstone to accept advertising free of charge FacebookTwitter millstonenews@gmail.com Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte Learn More Arts & Culture An Artist's NotesBooksJohn Dunn's StoriesPick of the PastReflections from the Swamp Living Food and DrinkGardeningHealthObituaries Science & Nature Backyard BirdsEnvironmentGreen TalkNatureWhat is That? Support Us The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation? Copyright © News Obituaries Arts & Culture Living Science & Nature Classified Ads The Billboard Diana’s Quiz CONTACT US