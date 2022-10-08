Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - October 8, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – October 8, 2022 October 8, 2022 by Diana Filer 1. What is the major cause of industrial accidents? 2. Who was Shakespeare’s Prospero? 3. Why did Thomas Edison go to Sudbury, Ontario? 4. What is Chernozem? 5. Who composed the WWII poem, ….”what if much of a which of a wind…? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 1, 2022 October 1, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – October 1, 2022. September 30, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz, September 24 2022 September 26, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Part-time custodian/light maintenance October 8, 2022 Explanation of cancellation of the Carleton Place Almonte cost sharing agreement October 8, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – October 8, 2022 October 1, 2022 P.A. Day Camp on October 24 at North Lanark Regional Museum October 7, 2022 Garage sale, Spring Street, October 8 October 6, 2022 Found an iPad on the Alameda today? Please contact me October 5, 2022 From the Archives Almonte native Pat Hickey wins prestigious award Home Hospice North Lanark offers a ‘Book of the Month’ Gardening in Almonte: Pakenham Project Approved!! Gay Cook’s Fish Chowder July “Cheese of the Month” to support Hub Hospice Palliative Care Palliative care education session, November 30 Health Unit issues heat alert Almonte and Carleton Place hospitals work together to care for our communities