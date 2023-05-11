Dominic Coady — obituary

COADY, Dominic

January 26, 1934 – May 09, 2023

Dominic Coady passed away peacefully at the Groves Park Lodge Long Term Care Centre in Renfrew, Ontario, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday evening, May 09, 2023. He was 89 years old.

Dominic is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia “Patsy” (nee Muldoon), and his four sons: Perry of Kinburn, Peter (Therese Cram) of Carp, Patrick (Patricia Kuiper) of Nepean, and Philip (Laura Hammond) of Braeside.

Dominic was the beloved grandfather of Brooke, Morrigan, Erica, Tyler, Deaglan, Bailey and Jordyn.

Born and raised in the Ottawa Valley on the family homestead off Panmure Road, Dominic is predeceased by his parents and all siblings except his sister, Mary Muldoon (late Donald) of Ottawa, and will be dearly missed by numerous nephews and nieces and their extended families. While he worked early on by delivering milk locally and on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, following in the farming tradition of the Coady family, Dominic was a long-time local farmer and proud owner of Coady’s Hay and Straw on Upper Dwyer Hill Road, Kinburn, Ontario. He worked the land with his family for six decades until his health began to decline.

Dominic will be remembered for his humour, his love of the outdoors (farming, hunting), his business acumen and ability to get “the best deal”, his avid enjoyment of euchre and local dances “back in the day”, and the joy he felt when surrounded by family and friends. He was a familiar sight in his Chev truck as he roamed the environs of Pakenham and Kinburn, often stopping for a good chat with friends and neighbours.

Dominic’s family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the entire staff of Groves Park Lodge, where he resided for almost four years, and received such excellent care.

Dominic’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter Celestine Church, Pakenham on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11 o’clock. Interment at Indian Hill Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass. A reception will follow at the Stewart Community Centre, Pakenham. In memory of Dominic, please consider a donation to the St. Peter Celestine Church Building Fund, Pakenham or to Groves Park Lodge Auxiliary, Renfrew.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

