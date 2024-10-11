Don’t miss the Crown and Pumpkin Studio Tour

The 28th annual Crown and Pumpkin Studio Tour takes place on Thanksgiving Weekend, October 12 and 13, 2024, 10am to 4pm daily. It’s become a fall tradition in Mississippi Mills, a chance to see the work of the many talented artists and artisans of Almonte, Clayton and Pakenham area and their guests. This year’s tour features over 45 artists working in all aspects of fine art, craft and fine food and drink.

Check the web site at crownandpumpkin.com and decide what you want to see and places to explore. The tour is GPS-friendly and there is good signage to direct you to the 14 stops. Though the stops are numbered 1 through 14, feel free to visit in any order and see what arouses your interest.

Stop 1 is Hummingbird Chocolate on Ottawa Street where you can savour award-winning chocolate products, enjoy a rich hot chocolate and see the work of three artists: Anita Schlarb, photographer; Dennis Vance, painter; and Meredith Kucey who crafts original silver jewellery.

Stop 2 is the Almonte Potters Guild in their new location on Frank Davis Street, just behind the Independent Grocer. Guild members will have work for sale, and you can see demonstrations and even sign up for classes.

Stop 3, Dairy Distillery, producer of Vodkow vodka, is just around the corner on Industrial Avenue. Three artists will join the makers of fine beverages. Two are new this year: Cindy Bowman with her Stash Hats knitting; Rri Povey with her blazingly colourful tie-dye clothing; and Wendo Van Essen, fibre-artist and instructor extraordinaire with her felted creations.

Cross Ottawa street and head down Sadler Drive behind Timmies and Shoppers Drug Mart and follow the signs to Stop 4 at 608 Laroque Street, the studio of Murkay Creations where Sandra Allen and Kevin Wilson, and guest Roxanne Ward perform their magic in flame-worked glass. They will be demonstrating this fascinating craft during the tour.

The last location in Almonte, is Stop 5, Duffield Design, on historic Mill Street where designer Megan Duffield has her line of elegant and highly wearable clothing. Weavers and fibre artists Jean Down and Roberta Murrant are presenting elegant scarves and shawls that perfectly complement Duffield’s designs

Heading west out Wolf Grove Road you’ll come to Stop 6, Union Hall, a small traditional country hall that is often a location for the Festival of Small Halls. Artists here include Chris Van Zanten with his colourful blown glass work; potter Clément Hoeck with his beautiful functional pottery; and paintings and sculptures by Auni Milne of Sumack Loft Graphic Design who designed the tour folder and web site.

Tour favourite Heavenly Honey will be there too, with a full range of honey and related products. Unfortunately, Deb Munro, maker of natural beauty products is unable to show this year.

From Union Hall, turn right on to Tatlock Road and head into the village of Clayton. Stop at the General Store for a snack or gas, and head left up Tatlock Road to Stop 7, Humphrey Leatherworks for finely crafted leather goods. Next is Stop 8, twofourtree Studio where ceramist Chrissie Young and woodworker Eric Young will welcome guests.

Turning back towards Clayton village you can visit two studios just east of the store. Moondance Gallery is Stop 9 where you will find the eclectic and ever-surprising work of Robert Pauly, sculptor, quilter and retired hat maker, and his partner, jeweller Barbara Mullally with her unique and often quirky work.

Cross the street to Stop 10, Clayton Clay Works, to see the creations of long-time pottery instructor Saskia Praamsma who specialized in hand-built ceramic pieces. Saskia’s guest is painter Aino Lutter from Hudson Québec whose new bird paintings are hauntingly lovely.

Farther up Bellamy Mills Road is Stop 11where you can see the work of professional painter Kaija Savinainen-Mountain whose landscapes bring a fresh and vigorous approach to depicting our country, especially the north. You’ll also find Mountain Beauty Soaps here, all made here with natural products.

Continuing Bellamy Mills Road, one finds Stop 12, Cochran Lumber, home of Bellamy Mills Maple Products where Meg and John Cochran offer a wide range of maple products.

Follow the signs to the 8th concession of Ramsay to find stops 13a and 13b, at the Mississippi Valley Conservation authority’s historic Mill of Kintail. As you enter the property, Stop 13a, the Gatehouse, features five artists: Dave Card, woodworker; Karen Bernard who specializes in works with paper; Gwen Rousseau who created fascinating indoor-outdoor sculptures (she also teaches this process); Nadine Sculland, creator of miniature quilts, and Natasha Peterson, children’s author, with her delightful books.

Then head down to the Stop 13b, the Museum, to see ceramic works by Diana Jackson, and paintings by Colleen Gray.

Then it’s time to head to Stop 14, Cedar Hill Tree Farm on the 8th concession south of Pakenham. Here’s where you must follow the signs – or use your GPS if in doubt. This location has six artists: Susan Allen who works with textiles; Jennifer Hoy, a fibre artist and knitter; new artist Pauline Marshall with her flower paintings; Michael Peterson who will be demonstrating basketry; Colin Redknap, wood-turner; and jeweller Kathryn Stevens with her delicate and colourful pieces crocheted with wire and stone beads.

Most people today are no longer just “buying things.” That’s why this tour is designed to encourage visitors to shop locally for well-made and quality work that will last and make great gifts.

For more information see crownandpumpkin.com or call 613-256-3647