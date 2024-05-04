Douglas Ryan — obituary

RYAN, Douglas

May 20, 1931 – May 1, 2024

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Douglas Ryan in his 93rd year. He was survived by his Goddaughter/Niece Brenda-Lee, his sister Noella (Lyle), sister-in-law, Anita (James), nieces Maryanne, Susan (Tom) and nephew Steven.

He will be sorely missed by his lifelong friend Kevin Cross in New York.

He will also be missed by many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, Marie Rose (Caya), James Ryan and his brothers, Rene and James.

Special thank you to all the staff at the Almonte Country Haven for all their care and love during this trying time, especially Dustin, nurses, Megan, Stephanie and PSW’s, Angel, Jacqueline, Mimi and Christine.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery – 3700 Prince of Wales Dr., Nepean, ON, on Saturday, May 11, 2024 after 11:00 a.m. A service in memory of Douglas will take place in the Chapel at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment to follow on the property.

In Memoriam donations may be made to Almonte Country Haven or the Canadian Cancer Society.