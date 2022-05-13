Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ, June 17

The North Lanark Agricultural Society is happy to be hosting this event again as a fundraiser for the upcoming Almonte Fair on July 15-17, 2022 – hope to see you there for some family fun! Why not order dinner to celebrate Fathers’ Day?

Event: Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ

When: Friday, June 17, 2022

Where: Almonte Fairgrounds, 195 Water Street, Almonte

Menu: BBQ Chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, bun, apple pie, water (gluten free options available)

Price: $22.00/meal

For full details and order form to purchase meals or simply make a cash donation:

(Visit www.almontefair.ca or Facebook@AlmonteFair)

-online ordering: https://forms.gle/fjjNFk13vxhqevma7

-by phone: Terry Howie 613-858-8309

If possible, please order by June 3, 9am