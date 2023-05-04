Dwayne Phillips — obituary

PHILLIPS, Dwayne

With heavy hearts the family announces that Dwayne passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital while surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday morning, May 3, 2023. He was 70. Beloved husband of Bev (nee Downey). Treasured father of Robert of Arnprior, Randie (David Kerr) of Ottawa and Cory (Kelly Roberts) of Mount St. Patrick. Cherished Poppa of Isabelle and Arthur. Dear brother of Darwin Phillips (Barb), Allan Phillips (Wendy), Beryl Scerba (Nick), Kevin Phillips (Pat) and Todd Phillips (Roxanne). Son of the late Dayton and Isobel (nee Gillan) Phillips. Predeceased by his siblings: Delmer Phillips, Bernice Lyon (late Elliott), and Greg Phillips. Dwayne will be fondly remembered by the Downey family as well as his many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

His care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will take place on Tuesday evening, May 9th from 6 to 9 and again on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:45. A service to honour and remember Dwayne will be held in the Pilon Family Chapel on Wednesday morning, May 10th at 11 o’clock. The service will be webcast live for those unable to attend in person. Reception to follow. Inurnment Goshen Cemetery later.

If you would like to make a donation in Dwayne’s memory, please consider the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation.

