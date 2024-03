Did you hear who’s hopping by the Clayton Community Centre?? 🐰🐰

2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt

🐥 Saturday, March 30th, 2024.

🐰 Doors open at 10 am till 2pm.

🐥 Please bring your own basket.

🐰 $10 per child includes lunch and one egg hunt.

** Cash Only Event **

🐥 Crafting and other activities available.

For more information about this event email claytonhall@storm.ca or leave us a message @ 613-434-1591