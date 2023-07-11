ELAINE CARR: IN UNEXPECTED PLACES at Sivarulrasa Gallery

Combined Vernissage/Artists Reception: Saturday July 15, 2pm-4pm

From July 7 to August 11, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present Elaine Carr: In Unexpected Places, an installation by Windsor-based artist Elaine Carr that considers the delicate connections among beaver dams, rivers, ecosystems and the concept of home.

Elaine Carr earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the University of Windsor, and her Master of Arts degree, Arts and Culture, at Holy Names College, Oakland, California. Her work examines geographic and topographic narratives of land and water as they interact with human lives. She builds up drawings and mixed media works, piecing together fragments from the past and the present, from historical and geographical data, collected photographs, cartography, and memory. Her works are held in public and private collections in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

The artist gratefully acknowledges the support of the Ontario Arts Council.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/elaine-carr/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033