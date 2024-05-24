Friday, May 24, 2024
Emergency response feedback sessions for older adults, May 30

Age Friendly North Lanark with support from the municipality of Mississippi Mills is conducting feedback/focus groups for older adults in various places in Mississippi Mills.

The objective is to produce a “made in Mississippi Mills” resource to use to prepare for, cope with, and recover from the aftermath of severe weather events in our region.
Specifically, it will inform people about local responders, roles and contact information.

We are asking for feedback from older adults across MissMills so that this resource will answer their questions about various events.

Registration is limited by the size of the Almonte Library venue and registration is required in order to provide the catered lunch from Tea and Cake in Almonte.

To register, please email bjsheldrick@gmail.com

