Estate sale November 16-18, Fitzroy Harbour

Estate Sale

5689 Ferry Road

Fitzroy Harbour, ON

Sat/Sun/Mon

November 16, 17, 18

10am – 4pm

CASH ONLY

A large sale of Antiques, Collectables, Household and Farm related Items. Many interesting and unusual items too numerous to mention all.

Belanger Cook Stove

Findlay Parlor Stoves (2)

1952 Chev Pickup

Large Industrial Copper Exhaust Hood

Vintage Dolls & Accessories (beds, carriages etc.)

Impressive Collection of Vintage Oil Lamps

Large Barbershop Mirror

Vintage Furniture – Vintage Wood Benches, Chairs, Tables, Washstands, Settees, Cupboards, Desks, Hoosier, Wicker, Dressers, Mirrors, Beds (spool, cannon, iron) Trunks, Dough Box, Buffet, Stained/Lead Glass Windows, Small Side Tables (half moon etc.)

Farm – Tools, Shovels, Rakes, Saws (hand & crosscut), Forks, Wiffle Trees, Fireplace Screen/Tools, Vintage Hay Mower, Vintage Plough, YT3000 Lawn Mower, Wheel Barrels, Ladders, Manual Post Hole Digger, Buggy Shaft, Wood, Axes, Shutters, Vintage Wood Hay Rake

Household & Misc – Vintage Wash Bowls/Jugs & Accessories, Dishes, Glassware, Crocks, Baskets, Bottles, Tins, Woodenware, Copper Boiler, Quilts, Linens, Lamps (floor/dresser), Carpets, Book Shelves, Vintage Lawn Chairs, Bird Houses, Photographic Enlarger, Bikes, Outdoor Furniture, Vintage Skis, Canoe & Rowboat Paddles, Sinks, Vintage Wooden Washtub, Suitcases, Orange Crates, Singer Sewing Machine