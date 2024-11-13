Estate sale November 16-18, Fitzroy Harbour

Estate Sale
- 5689 Ferry Road
- Fitzroy Harbour, ON
- Sat/Sun/Mon
- November 16, 17, 18
- 10am – 4pm
- CASH ONLY
A large sale of Antiques, Collectables, Household and Farm related Items. Many interesting and unusual items too numerous to mention all.
- Belanger Cook Stove
- Findlay Parlor Stoves (2)
- 1952 Chev Pickup
- Large Industrial Copper Exhaust Hood
- Vintage Dolls & Accessories (beds, carriages etc.)
- Impressive Collection of Vintage Oil Lamps
- Large Barbershop Mirror
Vintage Furniture – Vintage Wood Benches, Chairs, Tables, Washstands, Settees, Cupboards, Desks, Hoosier, Wicker, Dressers, Mirrors, Beds (spool, cannon, iron) Trunks, Dough Box, Buffet, Stained/Lead Glass Windows, Small Side Tables (half moon etc.)
Farm – Tools, Shovels, Rakes, Saws (hand & crosscut), Forks, Wiffle Trees, Fireplace Screen/Tools, Vintage Hay Mower, Vintage Plough, YT3000 Lawn Mower, Wheel Barrels, Ladders, Manual Post Hole Digger, Buggy Shaft, Wood, Axes, Shutters, Vintage Wood Hay Rake
Household & Misc – Vintage Wash Bowls/Jugs & Accessories, Dishes, Glassware, Crocks, Baskets, Bottles, Tins, Woodenware, Copper Boiler, Quilts, Linens, Lamps (floor/dresser), Carpets, Book Shelves, Vintage Lawn Chairs, Bird Houses, Photographic Enlarger, Bikes, Outdoor Furniture, Vintage Skis, Canoe & Rowboat Paddles, Sinks, Vintage Wooden Washtub, Suitcases, Orange Crates, Singer Sewing Machine