Thursday, November 14, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Christmas Village at Orchard View, November 30

Christmas Village including; Craft sale with  20+...

Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, November 19

Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, at 12 noon...

Christmas amaryllis Huntingtons Disease fundraiser

This is my granddaughter enjoying an amaryllis....
UncategorizedEstate sale November 16-18, Fitzroy Harbour

Estate sale November 16-18, Fitzroy Harbour

Estate Sale

  • 5689 Ferry Road
  • Fitzroy Harbour, ON
  • Sat/Sun/Mon
  • November 16, 17, 18
  • 10am – 4pm
  • CASH ONLY

A large sale of Antiques, Collectables, Household and Farm related Items. Many interesting and unusual items too numerous to mention all. 

  • Belanger Cook Stove
  • Findlay Parlor Stoves (2)
  • 1952 Chev Pickup
  • Large Industrial Copper Exhaust Hood
  • Vintage Dolls & Accessories (beds, carriages etc.)
  • Impressive Collection of Vintage Oil Lamps
  • Large Barbershop Mirror

Vintage Furniture – Vintage Wood Benches, Chairs, Tables, Washstands, Settees, Cupboards, Desks, Hoosier, Wicker, Dressers, Mirrors, Beds (spool, cannon, iron) Trunks, Dough Box, Buffet, Stained/Lead Glass Windows, Small Side Tables (half moon etc.)

Farm – Tools, Shovels, Rakes, Saws (hand & crosscut), Forks, Wiffle Trees, Fireplace Screen/Tools, Vintage Hay Mower, Vintage Plough, YT3000 Lawn Mower, Wheel Barrels, Ladders, Manual Post Hole Digger, Buggy Shaft, Wood, Axes, Shutters, Vintage Wood Hay Rake

Household & Misc – Vintage Wash Bowls/Jugs & Accessories, Dishes, Glassware, Crocks, Baskets, Bottles, Tins, Woodenware, Copper Boiler, Quilts, Linens, Lamps (floor/dresser), Carpets, Book Shelves, Vintage Lawn Chairs, Bird Houses, Photographic Enlarger, Bikes, Outdoor Furniture, Vintage Skis, Canoe & Rowboat Paddles, Sinks, Vintage Wooden Washtub, Suitcases, Orange Crates, Singer Sewing Machine

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone