September 3, 2025
The Billboard'Every Body Yoga' at Centre For Creative Living

‘Every Body Yoga’ at Centre For Creative Living

St. Paul’s Anglican Church  62 Clyde Street Almonte

Yoga Instructor: Deborah Vigier

  • Fee: $175 for fifteen weeks entitles you to attend two classes a week if you wish
  • Subsidies Available:  cfclstpauls@gmail.com
  • Wednesdays: Begins September 10th
  • Chair Yoga: 9:30 to 10:30
  • Regular Yoga: 11 a.m.to noon.
  • Fridays: Begins September 12th
  • 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Join us for a relaxing and rejuvenating fifteen week yoga series specifically designed for older adults. Deborah Vigier, our well qualified instructor, has been a yoga practitioner all her life and now very aware of the impact aging can have on the body.   She will focus on the capacity and needs of each person. The series will be a great opportunity to unwind, stretch, and focus on your well-being in a welcoming community setting.  No prior yoga experience is necessary – all levels are welcome!

TO REGISTER

  1. By etransfer to cfcl.fees@gmail.com. Please indicate in the message box your email address..
  2. By email: cfclstpauls@gmail.com and bring a cheque made out to MM Centre For Creative Living to your first class

