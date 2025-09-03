‘Every Body Yoga’ at Centre For Creative Living

St. Paul’s Anglican Church 62 Clyde Street Almonte

Yoga Instructor: Deborah Vigier

Fee: $175 for fifteen weeks entitles you to attend two classes a week if you wish

Subsidies Available: cfclstpauls@gmail.com

Wednesdays: Begins September 10th

Chair Yoga: 9:30 to 10:30

Regular Yoga: 11 a.m.to noon.

Fridays: Begins September 12th

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Join us for a relaxing and rejuvenating fifteen week yoga series specifically designed for older adults. Deborah Vigier, our well qualified instructor, has been a yoga practitioner all her life and now very aware of the impact aging can have on the body. She will focus on the capacity and needs of each person. The series will be a great opportunity to unwind, stretch, and focus on your well-being in a welcoming community setting. No prior yoga experience is necessary – all levels are welcome!

TO REGISTER