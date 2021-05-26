GAYLE KELLS: ROOTED IN TIME

An installation in Gallery II, May 26 to July 2, 2021

Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte, Ontario

From May 26 to July 2 (leading up to Canada Day on July 1), Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present GAYLE KELLS: ROOTED IN TIME, an intriguing installation by Ottawa-based artist Gayle Kells that uses art to explore Canadian identity in the 21st Century. Gayle Kells was born to two Lebanese Canadians who both had parents who immigrated to Canada at different times. The installation can be viewed virtually until the current lockdown is lifted, at which time we will open our doors again to in-person viewing.

Gayle Kells completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the University of Ottawa in 1995. She has exhibited in many group and solo exhibitions throughout North America and her work is held in private and public collections including the City of Ottawa’s Fine Art Collection. She has been a member of the Enriched Bread Artists studios in Ottawa for over 20 years.

Artist Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday June 2, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Artist Gayle Kells will join us live via Zoom to talk about her installation. You can join us from the comfort of your home through a video link that can be accessed on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Please email us at info@sivarulrasa.com and we will send you the link.

The artist gratefully acknowledges the support of the City of Ottawa.

For more information and installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/gayle-kells-rooted-in-time/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033