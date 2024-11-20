Family concert at the Library, December 1

Attention families and music lovers! Get ready for a musical adventure that will have children wiggling, clapping, and discovering the magical world of flutes, guitar and songs at the second Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library annual Live!@the Library family concert.

On Sunday, December 1, at 2:30 pm, the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library will transform into a vibrant musical playground. Renowned flutist and singer Gertrude Létourneau will be joined by Ottawa’s versatile guitarist Garry Elliott, a musical maestro who seamlessly bridges the worlds of classical and jazz music.

Elliott brings a remarkable musical range to the performance, with a guitar style that can whisper classical elegance one moment and swing with jazz improvisation the next. His ability to navigate different musical landscapes makes him the perfect companion to Létourneau’s dynamic performance.

But there’s more! Létourneau isn’t just a masterful flutist—she’s also a captivating singer who will delight the audience with well-loved songs that everyone can sing along to. From familiar children’s classics to toe-tapping favorites, her vocals will invite audience participation, turning the concert into an interactive musical celebration.

This isn’t just another concert—it’s a journey through sound that will introduce children to the enchanting world of classical music. Létourneau will showcase four different types of flutes, each with its own unique voice and character, inviting young listeners to explore the rich tapestry of musical expression.

Families are invited to escape the winter chill and warm up with toe-tapping tunes and hand-clapping rhythms. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or simply looking for a delightful family activity, this concert guarantees smiles, wonder, and perhaps the spark of a lifelong musical passion.

Don’t miss this opportunity to inspire young hearts and minds. Mark your calendars for December 1, and prepare for an afternoon of pure musical joy! Tickets are available through Tickets Please! By donation. All proceeds in support of our wonderful public library, the Mississippi Mills Public Library.