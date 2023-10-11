Farm tour, dinner/dance, and balloon rides, October 14

Get all those fall feelings in Mississippi Mills Saturday, October 14!

Our Bicentennial celebrations continue with the Yellow Bus Farm Tour II and an Old-Fashioned Harvest Dinner & Dance.

After a very successful Yellow Bus Farm Tour, we’re offering Round 2 – the Yellow Bus Farm Tour II. On this guided tour, explore a beef farm, tree farm, robotic dairy farm and garden.

The tour runs from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. with buses departing from the John Levi Community Centre (182 Bridge Street) in Almonte.

Tickets are $30 each and include the tour, a ploughman’s lunch and gift bags.

Please dress for the weather, wear appropriate footwear, be mindful if you have allergies and advise if you have any disabilities of which organizers should be aware. No strollers allowed. Keep in mind this tour involves stairs, standing for periods of time and uneven ground.

Later that day, it’s time for the Old Fashioned Harvest Dinner & Dance at the North Lanark Agricultural Society Hall at the Almonte Fairgrounds. Your toes will be tapping at this one-of-a-kind Bicentennial event!

It all begins at 6 p.m. with a harvest dinner featuring locally sourced foods. Bid on items in a live auction with auctioneer Frank Burns, and caller Glen Syme and the 4H Club dancers will lead a square dance demonstration. An appearance by Town Crier, Brent McLaren, and live entertainment by the Glenn Silverson Band will round out the evening.

Antiques will be on display and the event will feature a cash bar and more!

Tickets are $40 per person. Thank you to our sponsors: The Co-operators, Royal Bank of Canada, Lanark Federation of Agriculture and Five Span Feed & Seed.

Tickets for both events are available at Almonte Old Town Hall, Nicholson’s in Pakenham, the Almonte library and Clayton General Store. Cash only, please. Tickets are limited, so don’t delay!

Free Hot Air Balloon Rides

Don’t forget about our free tethered hot air balloon rides earlier in the day, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Almonte Fairgrounds!

Weather permitting, the RE/MAX team will be on hand with their hot air balloon offering rides on a first come, first served basis. Riders must be a minimum of 48” tall. Each ride can have the equivalent weight of two adults in the basket.

While the rides are offered free, food donations to Lanark County Food Bank – The Hunger Stop or the local 4H Club are encouraged and appreciated.

For more information on these activities and other Bicentennial events, visit www.mississippimills.ca/200.