Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Food and Drink

Farro Salad with Charred Peppers and Corn

by Susan Hanna

This delicious salad from Taste of Home can be served warm or cold. Cook the farro and make the dressing. Grill the peppers and corn; chop the grilled peppers into bite-sized pieces and remove the kernels from the corn cobs. Combine the farro with peppers, corn, tomatoes, cheese, radishes and green onion and stir in the dressing. Cook’s note: I used Israeli couscous instead of farro.

Serves 8.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lime juice; the concentrates usually contain preservatives. Check the spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Krinos feta cheese is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup (250 ml) farro, rinsed
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) plus 2 teaspoons (10 ml) olive oil, divided
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon (5 ml) garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) kosher salt
  • 2 large red peppers
  • 2 medium ears sweet corn, husked
  • 1 cup (250 ml) chopped fresh tomatoes
  • ½ cup (125 ml) crumbled feta cheese
  • ½ cup (125 ml) sliced radishes
  • ½ cup (125 ml) chopped green onions

Preparation:

  1. Place farro in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, covered, until tender, 25-30 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, for dressing, whisk together ¼ cup (60 ml) oil, lime juice, garlic powder, cumin and salt; set aside.
  3. Preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Toss peppers with 1 teaspoon (5 ml) oil. Cook until all sides are blistered and blackened, 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally with tongs. Transfer to a cutting board. Chop peppers; discard stems. Transfer to a large bowl.
  4. Brush corn with remaining 1 teaspoon (5 ml) oil. Cook until lightly browned and tender, 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally. Cool slightly. Cut corn from cobs; add to peppers. Drain farro; add to corn mixture. Stir in tomatoes, cheese, radishes, green onions and dressing; toss to coat. Serve warm or chilled.

From Taste of Home

