Fatal fire in Almonte on Thursday evening

Lanark County OPP is currently investigating a fatal house fire that occurred overnight in Almonte.

When officers arrived to assist firefighters the house was fully engulfed in flames and severely damaged. One person was located dead in the residence. The victim has not yet been identified. Two dogs also died in the fire.

The house is located at the corner of Mary Street and Main Street West.

Lanark County OPP Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services, The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office and the Coroner continue to investigate.

If the public has any further information to assist the investigation they are asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).