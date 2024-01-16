OPP releases photos of murder and assault accused, warns of other possible victims

The OPP has released photos of two people charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault in connection to ongoing investigations in Carleton Place.

On November 12, 50-year-old Rose Kerwin was found dead in the Mississippi River near Pakenham. On November 15 officers received a report of a sexual assault of a victim in Carleton Place.

As a result, on December 19, 2023, 56-year-old Marcel Lapensee of Carleton Place and 23-year-old Samantha Osborne of Iroquois were arrested and charged in connection with both investigations.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone who may have interacted with the accused to contact police. The investigation has revealed that the accused used aliases on social media, which include Maxx POWER and Sammi.

The search also continues for Kerwin’s vehicle, which is described as a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with Ontario licence plate CSXW383.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9400 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).