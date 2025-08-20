Final Yard of the Week for 2025

The prize for the tenth week and last week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 404 Van Dusen St., Almonte. A welcoming walkway and colourful, abundant flowers greet visitors to this garden. The curved edge is pleasing to the eye and plantings were thoughtfully planned out. Unseen in the photo but at the street, plantings of decorative grasses and perennials and annuals surround a hydro box which normally would be detracting, but in this case, the rigidness of the box is softened with the plantings.

The Almonte & District Horticultural Society would like to thank you for your nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ over the 2025 season and looks forward to new nominations next year.