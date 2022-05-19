Folkus Frolics Finally!

Folkus presents The Pairs & Tragedy Ann June 4 at the Almonte Old Town Hall

After a season of jumping through safety hoops, we’re thrilled to be presenting this show in June – it’s a rescheduled show from January. We really wanted to put both Tragedy Ann and The Pairs on our stage because they absolutely love to sing, and they bring a delightful energy to the stage. Honestly, both bands have such gorgeous vocal harmonies, it’s electrifying.

Tragedy Ann are Liv Cazzola and Braden Phelan: they favour a flashlight over a spotlight in songs for community, nature, and hardworking hospital staff. Braiding organic vocal harmonies with accordion, singing saw, guitars, and ukulele, Tragedy Ann’s arrangements are as delicate as they are driving. They have just released a new album, Heirlooms, and our audience will some of the first to hear the new compositions live. They will be bringing tour mates Basset and bassist Peter Klassen to round out their live sound. (They also promised to bring some of their delightful album fundraiser merch, including vinyl records, a cookbook, homemade soap, and tea!).

A collective fresh breath was taken as Tragedy Ann took the stage and emanated romance, harmony and joy with such charm and dynamic interplay that the hush became palpable. The applause rose in wave upon wave throughout their set.

—Paul Corby (Corby’s Orbit, Roots Music Canada)

The Pairs are a joyous and energetic female-fronted folk-pop group hailing from London, Ontario. Led by the powerhouse (classically trained) vocals of sisters Renee and Noelle Coughlin and Hillary Watson. They are backed by recovering punk drummer Steve Plimmer. The Pairs create acoustic harmony pop tunes grounded in unique rhythms that will hug your ear drums and fill you with joy. They have also been recording recently, and their new single Monster is out in the world now, climbing the indie charts.

The Pairs became a festival favourite after their very first song. Their infectious energy, joy, and talent had the entire audience enraptured immediately and they have become the band most requested to return ever since.

— Miranda Mulholland, Artistic Director of Muskoka Music Festival and Dockside Festival

Our shows are still held at the Almonte Old Town Hall, third floor (there’s an accessible elevator if you use the side entrance). Doors open at 7:30, showtime is 8:00. Please bring a little cash if you’d like to pick up some music, cookbook or a t-shirt at the merch table, or a cold beverage or cookie from our bar.

Tickets for both online and in-person shows are available at our ticketing partner, Tickets Please <ticketsplease.ca/folkus>. There will be no limit on streaming numbers, but the show will be available for a limited time. Masks are still welcome at our shows, but are not required.

Please check our website at <www.folkusalmonte.com> for any last-minute updates, artist videos, and news about upcoming events. We look forward to seeing you.