Stalwart local series adds online concerts to the mix for their 20th season

With the continued uncertainty over numbers and live concerts, Folkus has added online streaming as an option for those who want to enjoy our concerts from the comfort of their own couch. At a bargain price of $20 per show per household, it’s a great chance to make or order a nice dinner and open a bottle of something special, dim the lights, and make an evening of it.

Our next show is February 26, 2022. We’d love to have you join us, and listen to Shawna Caspi and Amanda Lowe W.

Shawna Caspi (shawnacaspi.com) is a multitalented singer, fingerstyle guitar player, poet, and painter. Blessed with a warm, supple voice, and mistress of fingerstyle guitar thanks to hundreds of hours of practice, Caspi is known for her incisive, clever, song writing and warm presence on stage. Caspi – a connector of curious humans – spent years on the road playing solo shows at festivals and in concert halls, train cars, backyards, and living rooms, drawing energy from shifting landscapes and long drives through Canada and the United States. Shawna returns with her fifth album, Hurricane Coming, a collection of raw, deeply personal songs set against a backdrop of colourful cinematic soundscapes. Shawna also created a series of abstract paintings inspired by the songs on the album, seamlessly combining her work as a musician and visual artist.

Hurricane Coming feels deeply relevant at the moment. After touring her last album relentlessly, Shawna took a break to rest, reflect, and focus on songwriting. It was in those moments of stillness and solitude that she confronted her own experience of burnout, anxiety, and struggle with self-worth. In working through the shadowy parts of herself, Shawna discovered more ways to practice gratitude and appreciate little victories. This process of slowing down and looking inward resulted in her most raw, honest, and personal writing. With all of us reckoning with our own slowdowns, the songs are especially touching.

Check out her remarkable video (the artist in the video is Almonte’s own Jennifer Noxon!) here:

https://youtu.be/LMzPKBfEZXQ

Opening for Shawna Caspi is Amanda Lowe Warnakulasuriya (amandalowe.ca). She is a talented artist, raised in PEI but currently based in Ottawa. Accompanied by her own guitar, she explores the intimacy of voice and the edges of reverb.

Tickets and details, both in-person (capacity currently limited to 115) and online, are available from our ticketing provider, Tickets Please! (https:/ticketsplease.ca) or through our website at folkusalmonte.com.

Questions? Email us at hello@folkusalmonte.com