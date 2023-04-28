Local man charged with firing pellet gun at school buses, shattering windows

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP has charged an individual following reports of shots fired.

On April 27, 2023, at about 4:30 p.m., officers received information that two school buses had been shot at by a pellet gun on Clayton Road in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

Several windows on two school buses were shattered. Students were present on the buses at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Nathan BROWN, 18 years old, of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, has been charged with the following offences:

Imitation firearm – use while committing an offence

Discharge air gun or pistol with intent

Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on June 5, 2023.