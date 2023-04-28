Friday, April 28, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Tea Dance at Old Town Hall, April 30

On Sunday afternoon, February 12, the Almonte...

FOR SALE: 2016 Toyota Hybrid Prius

I'm selling my zippy 2016 Toyota Hybrid...

Local man charged with firing pellet gun at school buses, shattering windows

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP...
NewsLocal man charged with firing pellet gun at school buses, shattering windows

Local man charged with firing pellet gun at school buses, shattering windows

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP has charged an individual following reports of shots fired.

On April 27, 2023, at about 4:30 p.m., officers received information that two school buses had been shot at by a pellet gun on Clayton Road in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

Several windows on two school buses were shattered. Students were present on the buses at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Nathan BROWN, 18 years old, of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, has been charged with the following offences:

  • Imitation firearm – use while committing an offence
  • Discharge air gun or pistol with intent
  • Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on June 5, 2023.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone