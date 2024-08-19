Monday, August 19, 2024
Classified AdsFor Rent - 2 BR Apartment in Historic Stone Schoolhouse in Almonte

For Rent – 2 BR Apartment in Historic Stone Schoolhouse in Almonte

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large combined living and dining area, hardwood floors. Bright with high ceilings, lots of storage, large windows, and a generous kitchen with three appliances.

Two 2 bedroom, 1 bath units available as of Sept. 1, both on the second story. Coin laundry in building. $2150 for the slightly smaller unit and $2200 / month for the larger, not including heat (electric baseboard) or hydro. Water and parking included in rent. One year lease continuing month to month.

Email 149churchstapts@gmail.com to request a showing. References, credit check and tenant application will be required.

