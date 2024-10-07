Classified AdsFor sale: Adjustable kitchen ceiling lights For sale: Adjustable kitchen ceiling lights October 7, 2024 5 lights, brand new, never used. Paid $250, asking $125. Please contact by msg or phone to 613 853-1674 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Elliptical Exercise Machine October 5, 2024 Auction sale in Clayton, Saturday October 3, 2024 ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionist October 3, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Community breakfast at St. George’s in Clayton, October 12 October 7, 2024 Exercise in Pregnancy October 7, 2024 For sale: Adjustable kitchen ceiling lights October 7, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 5, 2024 October 4, 2024 Garage sale in Clayton, October 12 & 13 October 6, 2024 PDFs and PNGs in Millstone submissions: Just say no October 6, 2024 From the Archives John Dunn: Almonte’s storyteller $100,000 raised at AGH Summer Golf Classic Tournament Gay Cook’s sorrel soup – chilled or hot Mills Community Support fall learning continues Date extended to February 23, 2014 for Millstone donations to Olympic skier Perianne Jones CBC television covers Almonte meeting to save Burnt Lands Alvar Great New Zealand Wine Tiki Tour Corn and Israeli Couscous with Grilled Halloumi Cheese