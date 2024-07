Purchased for our Beagle in Germany, but no longer useful to us now that we are back in Canada. It is easily mounted and dismounted from the bicycle using the attachment as shown below. Folds up easily for transport in car trunk. You can get more information from the Croozer website: https://www.croozer.com/en/discover-dog-trailer.

PRICE FIRM: $200

CONTACT: Robert Stearns, St. George Street, Almonte; 613-619-4580