For sale: Colonial Style Bed (maple)

This twin bed is half a queen-size mattress. (30″ X 74″). It has a box spring and foam mattress. Together the depth is 11.5″. By my judgement I would say the top mattress is in the firm range. My wife spent many hours covering the box spring and top mattress with the floral pattern cloth you see. The headboard and footboard are the same height so the bed could also be used as a couch containing cushions. The rails are custom-made to accommodate the narrow mattress and end boards. A metal frame (and fasteners) is also available should only the headboard be used. (see last photo) The asking price of $125 obviously does not reflect the materials and time that went into the current presentation as it is.

Serious inquiries only please. (613-298-2652)