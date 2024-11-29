Friday, November 29, 2024
For Sale: Hide-a-bed, bureau

For Sale: Hide-a-bed, bureau

Sears Sofa Hide-a-bed
$150

Beautiful hardwood bureau – 10 drawers.
Height – 34 inches
Width – 65.5 inches
Depth – 19 inches
$ 125

613 -256-8118

