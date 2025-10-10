Classified AdsFor sale: La-z-Boy Hide a Bed For sale: La-z-Boy Hide a Bed October 10, 2025 La-z-Boy Hide a Bed L (70”) X W(39”) H (32”). Slumber Air mattress comes with custom e-air pump. Cushions included. No pets, Non smoker. Used sparingly. Clean, excellent condition. Contact Chris 613 592 8180 $325. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For Sale: 2500 Watt Radley portable inverter generator October 8, 2025 For Sale – 2 tickets to see IRISH MYTHEN October 8, 2025 Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale! October 8, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: La-z-Boy Hide a Bed October 10, 2025 Brian Thomas Isaac book launch, October 28 October 10, 2025 Linda Berg — obituary October 10, 2025 Jocelyn Moher — obituary October 10, 2025 Celebrate fall colours with a hike up Blueberry Mountain October 9, 2025 St George’s free Community Breakfast, October 11 October 8, 2025 From the Archives Gay Cook’s spaghetti squash topped with tomato sauce and grated cheese For the Birds: Shorebirds Gay Cook’s Beer Fondue for Vegetables Honey Balsamic Pork Chops with Roasted Peppers Gay Cook’s cookies for grandkids Jarous family launches ‘Open Box’ store in Almonte Sesame Chicken with Cashews and Dates In Praise of Compost