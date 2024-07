This is a very nice 1990 Martin D35 – P the P indicates a narrow neck low profile that is very comfortable to play with an 1 11/16 nut , the guitar has had a neck reset with bone nut saddle and end pins, no scratches or dents very clean. There is a new Martin case and new Goto tuners (will include original tuners) with the action set at 2.5 mm. This guitar is a pleasure to play and has lots of volume for fingerpicking or bluegrass flat.

Please call or text 613- 204- 1656