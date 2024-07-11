Info session about future use of MVCA properties, July 16

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority is reviewing its properties and the programs it provides to determine how and where it will deliver services in the future.

Residents and those with an interest in conservation and hazard management are invited to review a Discussion Paper and to provide comments. MVCA is also hosting a virtual Information Session on Tuesday July 16 at 4:30 pm for those who want to learn more. Additional information regarding the project and the information session can be found at https://mvc.on.ca/current-initiatives/land-conservation-resource-management-strategies/