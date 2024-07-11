Thursday, July 11, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Extras needed for local music video

Looking for something a little different to...

Info session about future use of MVCA properties, July 16

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority is reviewing...

Joyce Harley — obituary

Harley, Josephine Bruce Passed away at the Almonte General...
Science & NatureNatureInfo session about future use of MVCA properties, July 16

Info session about future use of MVCA properties, July 16

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority is reviewing its properties and the programs it provides to determine how and where it will deliver services in the future.

Residents and those with an interest in conservation and hazard management are invited to review a Discussion Paper and to provide comments. MVCA is also hosting a virtual Information Session on Tuesday July 16 at 4:30 pm for those who want to learn more. Additional information regarding the project and the information session can be found at https://mvc.on.ca/current-initiatives/land-conservation-resource-management-strategies/

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone