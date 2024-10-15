For sale: Original Jullian Paris full-size French easel 

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Classified AdsFor sale: Original Jullian Paris full-size French easel 

Neil Carleton    613-256-2018 mobile

… for home or plein air fun …

  • very good condition … leather handle … brass fittings
  • height 19” / 48.2 cm … width 13 ½” / 34.3 cm … depth 3 ¾” / 9.5 cm
  • plenty of storage space for paints – brushes – accessories – palette
  • adjustable tripod legs … adjustable canvas / panel holder
  • partitioned slide-out metal tray is filled with supplies
  • full tubes of vintage oils are Rembrandt by Talents & Zoon of Apeldoorn in Holland
  • compact design for convenient set-up and take-down

$75 CASH & CARRY

compare to $299.99 new at this link

https://www.deserres.ca/products/full-size-french-easel?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw05i4BhDiARIsAB_2wfAmkvYE4Fj7ww8F-c9nqVUjPKj5qtTkMFmNyBNeSGGZqO3545ejZPUaAh1_EALw_wcB&variant=40337916592261

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

