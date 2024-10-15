For sale: Original Jullian Paris full-size French easel 

Neil Carleton 613-256-2018 mobile
… for home or plein air fun …
- very good condition … leather handle … brass fittings
- height 19” / 48.2 cm … width 13 ½” / 34.3 cm … depth 3 ¾” / 9.5 cm
- plenty of storage space for paints – brushes – accessories – palette
- adjustable tripod legs … adjustable canvas / panel holder
- partitioned slide-out metal tray is filled with supplies
- full tubes of vintage oils are Rembrandt by Talents & Zoon of Apeldoorn in Holland
- compact design for convenient set-up and take-down
$75 CASH & CARRY
compare to $299.99 new at this link
https://www.deserres.ca/products/full-size-french-easel?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw05i4BhDiARIsAB_2wfAmkvYE4Fj7ww8F-c9nqVUjPKj5qtTkMFmNyBNeSGGZqO3545ejZPUaAh1_EALw_wcB&variant=40337916592261