Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Online estate auction

The auction includes indoor and outdoor furniture...

Potluck at Union Hall, October 26

Saturday October 26, 2024 UNION HALL -1984...

Library book sale, October 25

Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library...
Classified AdsFor sale: Settee

For sale: Settee

Antique mahogany framed camel back settee. Feather stuffed cushion. 81″ $750.

613-256-0752

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone