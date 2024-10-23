Classified AdsFor sale: Settee For sale: Settee October 23, 2024 Antique mahogany framed camel back settee. Feather stuffed cushion. 81″ $750. 613-256-0752 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Online estate auction October 23, 2024 Garden Inspiration at the Christmas in the Valley Artisan Show October 22, 2024 Snowblower for sale October 22, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Online estate auction October 23, 2024 Potluck at Union Hall, October 26 October 23, 2024 Library book sale, October 25 October 23, 2024 For sale: Settee October 23, 2024 Christmas in the Valley Artisan Show, November 2 & 3 CORRECTED October 23, 2024 Spicy Sweet-and-Sour Pork with Mango October 20, 2024 From the Archives For the Birds: Winter is coming! Former AGH candy striper returns as physician Breaking a bag habit Striped Bass en Papillote with Lebanese Salad Chicken Francese Chicken Yassa What Is That … Whitetail? Gay Cook’s Cape Breton Oatcakes