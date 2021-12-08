by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Plenty by Yotam Ottolenghi is a colourful and delicious side dish or vegetarian main dish. Roast parsnips and onions with herbs and garlic, add sweet potatoes and cherry tomatoes and then dress the tender and caramelized vegetables with lemon juice, capers, maple syrup and Dijon mustard.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lemon juice and 100 per cent pure maple syrup. I use Unico capers and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon, which are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 parsnips (1½ lbs/680 g total)

4 medium red onions

2/3 cup (165 ml) extra virgin olive oil

4 thyme sprigs

2 rosemary sprigs

1 head garlic, halved horizontally

Salt and black pepper

2 medium sweet potatoes (1¼ lbs/568 g total)

30 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice

4 tbsp (60 ml) small capers (roughly chopped if large)

½ tbsp (7.5 ml) maple syrup

½ tsp (2.5 ml) Dijon mustard

1 tbsp (15 ml) toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Peel the parsnips and cut into two or three segments, depending on their lengths. Then cut each piece lengthways into two or four. You want pieces roughly 2 inches (5 cm) long and ½-inch (1.27 cm) wide. Peel the onions and cut each into six wedges. Place the parsnips and onions in a large mixing bowl and add ½ cup (125 ml) of the extra virgin olive oil, the thyme, rosemary, garlic, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt and some pepper. Mix well and spread out in a large roasting pan. Roast for 20 minutes. While the parsnips are cooking, trim both ends of the sweet potatoes. Cut them (with their skins) widthways in half, then each half into six wedges. Add the potatoes to the pan with the parsnips and onion and stir well. Return to the oven to roast for a further 40 to 50 minutes. When all the vegetables are cooked through and have taken on a golden color, stir in the halved tomatoes. Roast for 10 minutes more. Meanwhile, whisk together the lemon juice, capers, maple syrup, mustard, remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt. Pour the dressing over the roasted vegetables as soon as you take them out of the oven. Stir well, then taste and adjust the seasoning. Scatter the sesame seeds over the vegetables if using and serve at the table in the roasting pan.

From Plenty by Yotam Ottolenghi