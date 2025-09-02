Classified AdsFor ssale: Rans ST (Step Through) Bicycle For ssale: Rans ST (Step Through) Bicycle September 2, 2025 Rans introduced crank forward bikes in 2003; they have most of the comfort of a recumbent but with almost none of the learning curve. The rider can sit on the seat and keep feet on the ground. Excellent condition! $200.00. Call: 613-859-1728, Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Antique dresser, free NO LONGER AVAILABLE August 31, 2025 3-bedroom apartment for rent August 29, 2025 Looking for like-minded housemate(s) to live Near Almonte or Perth August 28, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Almonte Junior Civitan is looking for new members September 2, 2025 For ssale: Rans ST (Step Through) Bicycle September 2, 2025 The Night Sky: Fading Beauty September 2, 2025 Film Society presents “The Penguin Lessons” September 2, 2025 New locations for TR Leger STEP program in Almonte and Carleton Place September 2, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 30, 2025 August 30, 2025 From the Archives Dragonflies, damselflies & butterflies at High Lonesome Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken with Pears and Arugula 2016 AGH-FVM Junior Volunteer Program Retired ham radio enthusiast donates equipment to local club ‘Lanark County Seedy Saturday,’ March 16 Birdhouses: Men’s Shed to the rescue What happens when the Puppets Up! festival day is over and it’s time for the puppets to relax and just hang out?? Paramedic Autonomous IV Program