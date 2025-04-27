Classified AdsFree: BBQ, leather couch Free: BBQ, leather couch April 27, 2025 The BBQ is several years old and has not been used for at least two. It may be functional but will use some work. The leather couch is in good shape with one small tear in the back. Both items will need to be picked up. Call 613.220.5648 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Free: Mason and Risch piano April 23, 2025 Muskoka-style chairs from the Men’s Shed April 21, 2025 For Sale: Assembled garden shed April 17, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest March Road: Slow down, you’ll get there soon enough April 27, 2025 Free: BBQ, leather couch April 27, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – April 26, 2025 April 24, 2025 Lanark County Genealogical Society marks 44 years April 25, 2025 The Ten Collective fifth exhibit of paintings in Almonte, April 26-27, 2025. April 25, 2025 A MEAL FOR ALL Sunday Supper – April 27th April 24, 2025 From the Archives Phone scam concerning kids' books. What Is That … We’re Missing? Garage fire on Edward Street early Wednesday morning Aggravated assault charges laid in attack in Almonte home. What Is That… African Animal? The Mill Street Crepe Company enjoys early success Almonte's Jennifer Kingsley produces CBC Tapestry documentary Buy rain barrels and support Hub Hospice