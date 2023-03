Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7 pm.

Location: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

Cost: Free

Website: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/

Event description: Presented by Emma Moxley, Personal Travel Consultant, Travel Professionals International (TPI)

COVID has changed the way we travel. Hear about the changes and how to deal with them. Emma will speak about what to expect when travelling today. Bring your questions and get some guidance and tips on travel in Canada and abroad.