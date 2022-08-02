Free family outdoor movie nights return in August

Grab the popcorn, a chair and blanket and get comfortable; “Movies in the Park” is making a return and coming to a neighbourhood near you!

Now in its sixth year, Movies in the Park brings together families and neighbours during the month of August at a local park for an evening of socializing, games, and of course a family-friendly flick on the big screen.

“We’re thrilled to once again host this popular event in Mississippi Mills,” said Calvin Murphy, Municipality of Mississippi Mills Recreation Manager. “When we sought nominations in May, the community was quick to respond and spots filled up fast; a clear indication that residents are ready for the return of family-favourite activities.”

Movies in the Park will be held every Thursday starting at dusk during the month of August at the following locations:

August 4 th : Central Park Riverfront Estates, Jack Dalgity Street, Almonte

: Central Park Riverfront Estates, Jack Dalgity Street, Almonte August 11 th : Clayton Community Center, Linn Bower Lane, Clayton

: Clayton Community Center, Linn Bower Lane, Clayton August 18 th : Fred Millar Field, Margaret Street, Pakenham

: Fred Millar Field, Margaret Street, Pakenham August 25th: Don Maynard Park, Gale Street, Almonte

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills covers all costs, ensures a clean environment and provides the equipment in partnership with Rental Village. Volunteers will help set up, run children’s activities and clean up after the event.

“We encourage everyone to come out! It’s a great opportunity to enjoy your local municipal park and since it’s free, it’s affordable for the whole family,” said Murphy.

In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be cancelled. Stay up to date by checking the Municipality’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MississippiMills.

For more information: Shannon Gutoskie, Mississippi Mills Communications Coordinator, 613-256-2064 ext. 208, sgutoskie@mississippimills.ca.