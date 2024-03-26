Free practical caregiver course, April 6 and 20

We need a few more registrations so we don’t have to cancel!

Are you an unpaid caregiver? This FREE Course is specially designed for you!

Practical Caregiver Training weekend sessions April 6 and 20, 2024

Caregiving roles range from provision of assistance for personal care, access to meals and food, transportation to appointments, shopping, and social events, financial management and support, medical care, and many other home maintenance and activities of daily living.

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) knows how hard it can be, and that caregiver burnout is a very real thing. As a response to the needs of unpaid caregivers in this area, HHNL is offering its Practical Caregiving Training course developed by Champlain Hospice Palliative Care in Carleton Place this spring.

Topics are covered in five modules:

Saturday, April 6

Module 1 Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

Module 2 Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

Saturday, April 20

Module 3 Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

Module 4 End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

Module 5 Communication and Self Care

Upstairs at Your Independent Grocer, 455 McNeely Avenue, Carleton Place. Elevator available.

Registration required. Please call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline Friday, March 29

Maximum attendance 15

Please bring your own lunch and/or snack.