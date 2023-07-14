Free summer camp, July 31 – Aug 4

July 31 – Aug 4, 2023, 1- 4:30 pm

Almonte Baptist Church, 23 Reserve St.

DIVE into a fun week with underwater characters bringing you games, songs, healthy snacks and God’s Word. Children ages 5-12 will enjoy this Vacation Bible School sponsored by Almonte Baptist, Cornerstone Community Free Methodist and Community Presbyterian Churches. Parents or guardians can drop your child off at the church at 1 pm to see funny skits, hear bible stories, and enjoy a time together in an air-conditioned sanctuary led by trained youth leaders. Members of the three churches will be on hand to support the program. To register contact Carolyn Klickermann at cklickermann@hotmail.com or phone 613-256-3314.