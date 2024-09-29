Monday, September 30, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: Steam press, heated mattress pad cover

Relsew steam press 26” For domestic or...

Robin Villeneuve — obituary

It is with profound sadness and an...

FREE to a good home: bathroon fixtures

2 bathroom vessels / 2 Moen brushed...
Classified AdsFREE to a good home: bathroon fixtures

FREE to a good home: bathroon fixtures

2 bathroom vessels / 2 Moen brushed nickel faucets and accessories /2 laminate countertops (fits 3 ft and 5 ft vanities)

Almonte 613-461-0037.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone