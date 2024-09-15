Free yoga workshop, September 28

Saturday, September 28

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join Stir It Up Collective on Saturday, September 28 at the Almonte Old Town Hall for a yoga class led by Anna Egan. We will also be welcoming Wendy Gee, Executive Director of New Day Youth and Adult Services, an organization that provides services to people who have experienced human trafficking. She will be giving a brief presentation about the good work that her agency does.

Plan to arrive around 9:15 a.m. to get settled in. Wendy will then speak to us about her agency’s work. This will be followed by a yoga session, led by Anna.

The yoga class will be one hour in length. People of all levels from complete beginners to experienced practitioners are welcome. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your yoga mat if you have one – if not, we will have some extras on hand. Water, Equator coffee, tea and snacks will be provided.

This is a free event, but donations to help fund Stir It Up’s work are always welcome.

For more information, contact info@stiritupcollective.ca.