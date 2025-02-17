Naismith Men’s Shed Owl Boxes

Limited-time offer from your local Naismith Men’s Shed are small Owl Nesting Boxes. We have Northern Saw-Whet Owls and Screech Owls living in our area. Some will need new homes as the old trees are cut down or suffer from extreme wind damage. Perhaps your new Owl Box will be their next home. They also make great conversation starters for your property.

Approximately 24 inches tall and 10 inches wide made from eastern white cedar they can also attract some of our smaller Raptor birds that frequent Lanark County. Be the first to own this unique build in your area. Made for you by our craftsman in our Appleton Shop.

Order today for just $60 by sending request to <naismithshed@gmail.com> or call Bob @ (H) 613 256-1625/ (C) 613 257-9497 and leave a message. Comes with a starter package of Pine shavings bedding and easy installation instructions.