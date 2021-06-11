Hello.

We have long anticipated today: Step One of the Provincial Reopening Plan! The road has been long, but as the Province cautiously reopens and more and more people are vaccinated, we can be confident in knowing those sunny days are right around the corner. This has been an incredibly challenging 15 months for all businesses. Entrepreneurship comes with risks at any time but these days have certainly unprecedented. Be proud of your resiliency, strength, and creativity.

It is a priority for staff and I to ensure we are communicating relevant information about provincial and federal programs, and any updates and supports that are available to the business community. This newsletter shares a couple new local initiatives to consider getting involved in, as well as a reminder about a few of the resources and programs available to businesses in Mississippi Mills.

Looking forward to catching up with many of you at our Virtual Business Breakfast coming up on Thursday June 24th!



Christa Lowry,

Mayor of Mississippi Mills