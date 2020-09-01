Home Hospice North Lanark Annual Hike for Hospice Will Look a Little Different

“We are in the same position as other charitable organizations. Our very necessary fundraising events have been cancelled. But we are confident that our wonderful community will support our 2020-style Hike for Hospice.”

— Nancy Deschenes, Chair

This year is the 8th time that Home Hospice North Lanark is participating in the annual Hike for Hospice, part of a national initiative organized by the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association, with 100% of all funds raised staying in the community in which the Hike is hosted, thanks to the generous support of GSK and Amgen.

But this is a different year, and it requires some creative thinking to figure out ways to raise funds and invite our community to be involved with the organization in a safe and enjoyable way. We have organized a different kind of hike to ensure safety and social distancing. Participants will be given a red silicone bracelet to identify that they care. They can complete their hike any time in October. Gather a team! Challenge your coworkers, church group, family, friends, or sports team!

Registration takes place online at hhnl.ca/hike , or participants can make arrangements to pick up a registration form by calling 613-614-9838 or emailing hike@hhnl.ca . Once you’re registered you can pick up your new bracelet and start hiking! We’ll also be at the Farmer’s Market in Almonte on September 5 if you want to pick up a pledge form and bracelet there. Then you decide where and when to complete your personal hike; and how far you are going to hike (minimum of 1 km. recommended). You can do it in one day, or spread it out over the whole month. Set a goal for yourself or your team!

Come hike with us! You may choose to hike in memory of someone special. To encourage a feeling of community, we ask that you send a photo of your loved one to hike@hhnl.ca so we can post it on our Facebook page; add a little story if you like. While you’re hiking, snap some pictures of the views you see, of your kids, of your adorable pet…and send those to us, too.

You can simply hike around your town—perhaps with your family, members of your social “bubble” or your fur baby. How about hiking at one of our many beautiful local trails, such as The Mill of Kintail, High Lonesome Nature Reserve (Pakenham), cliffLAND (Blueberry Mountain near Lanark), the Poole Family Nature Sanctuary (Carleton Place), or the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail. You can even walk on a treadmill or in or around your home! Please remember to follow current guidelines to keep yourself and others safe. There will be prizes for MOST MONEY RAISED, CUTEST PET, and the BIGGEST TEAM.

Money raised through the Hike provides emotional and social assistance to clients, their families and loved ones. Home Hospice North Lanark is one of the many hospice organizations working toward ensuring that more Canadians, especially in our own community, receive their desired end of life care.