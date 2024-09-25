Dijonnaise Grilled Chicken Breasts

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking produces juicy chicken breasts that don’t stick to the grill. Combine mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, pepper and thyme to make the Dijonnaise. Marinate the chicken in half of the Dijonnaise. Grill the chicken until done and serve with reserved Dijonnaise.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Hellmann’s original mayonnaise, President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard and fresh thyme leaves. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) mayonnaise

½ cup (125 ml) Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

Salt and black pepper

1 teaspoon (5 ml) thyme leaves or dried thyme

1½ to 2 pounds (680 to 907 g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, patted dry

Preparation:

Heat a grill to medium-high (you can also cook the chicken on the stovetop over medium-high heat, following the same timing). Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, mustard and garlic and season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer half to a small bowl and refrigerate until serving. To the medium bowl with the reserved Dijonnaise, stir in the thyme leaves. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper, then transfer to the medium bowl and toss to coat. Let sit at least 15 minutes or refrigerate up to overnight (let it come to room temperature before cooking). Clean the grill grates (no need to grease; the mayonnaise keeps the chicken from sticking). Scrape excess marinade off the chicken, then grill over direct heat until the chicken unsticks from the grates and is deep golden and cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes per side. If using a gas grill, cover grill between flips. Discard the chicken marinade. Serve with the small bowl of reserved Dijonnaise alongside.

From NYT Cooking