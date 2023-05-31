Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4

Clayton community centre June 4 2 pm...

Friday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS

25 Industrial Drive Every customer who visits us...

Baked Cod with Cherry Tomatoes and Chickpeas

by Susan Hanna This healthy and tasty recipe...
The BillboardFriday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS

Friday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS

25 Industrial Drive

Every customer who visits us on Friday will receive a free donut.

Thank you all for supporting us through the years and we are treating you on Friday, June 2nd!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone