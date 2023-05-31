The BillboardFriday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS Friday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS May 31, 2023 25 Industrial Drive Every customer who visits us on Friday will receive a free donut. Thank you all for supporting us through the years and we are treating you on Friday, June 2nd! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4 May 31, 2023 Bidding opens soon for Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction May 30, 2023 Square foot garden workshop, May 27 May 24, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, June 4 May 31, 2023 Friday June 2nd is National Donut Day at HFT DONUTS May 31, 2023 Baked Cod with Cherry Tomatoes and Chickpeas May 28, 2023 Emergency training exercise in Carleton Place on Saturday May 30, 2023 Carebridge joins the Just Good Compost team May 30, 2023 Bidding opens soon for Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction May 30, 2023 From the Archives Gay Cook’s Celeriac and Apple Soup Make sure you vote in the provincial election today Neil Carleton’s stunning nature studies in acrylic Stir-Fried Honey Ginger Sesame Noodles Where ‘green bins’ go, controversy follows Peter Nelson’s travels – Back to Bangkok “Just because it’s fun” Land Trust seeks support for new nature preserve