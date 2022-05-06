Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library online auction, June 12-24

Not familiar with Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library (FMMPL)?

We are a fundraising group that works to support and promote the services of the Mississippi Mills Public Library. Run by a dedicated group of volunteers, FMMPL helps the library meet its goals of creating a strong library community in Mississippi Mills. We do this by having fundraisers. Last year we had an auction and a Booksale. Both were successful in that we were able to help the library continue with providing children and seniors with monthly craft kits free of charge. We were also able to donate $1000 to Schoolbox North to support the Niisaachewan Anishinaabi Nation learning center/library project. In addition, we also have a Friends Shop within the Almonte library where we sell a variety of interesting items. Come have a look sometime.

This year’s auction proceeds will go towards augmenting any budget deficits the library has as a result of the “No Fines” initiative recently instituted. Our auction is focussing on services donated by people/businesses/organizations. Already we have 65 services up for auction. Some of these are: drive a senior somewhere for a treat, drive someone to a medical appointment, lessons in knitting, bread-making, and bridge, deliveries of home-baked cookies, a haircut, do a load of laundry, hanging pictures/drywall repair, line dance classes, landscape consult, monthly flower deliveries, curling club membership for a 7-12 year old, dog training session, and dog walking. Please check the Almonte Public Library web page for updates on how and when you can gain access to the auction site to see the varieties of services offered. They auction will also be referenced on the Library’s web page.

If you would like to become a member of this fun and dedicated group, email us at friends@missmillslibrary.com. We would love to have you as a member.