Friends of the Library need your books!

Friends of the Library’s annual book sale collecting books now!

The Friends of the Library are holding their annual book sale in Almonte during Library Week in October. This year we are raising funds to expand the library’s collection of large print books at the Mississippi Mills Public Library. There is an increasing demand for these books, and they are much more expensive to purchase. To this end we are hoping for a gigantic sale this year. We need your help.

You can help make the book sale a huge success by donating your used books.

We accept:

Recent books in good condition

All genres

Books for both kids and adults

French books

We cannot accept:

Encyclopedias, textbooks, Bibles

Books that have been exposed to dampness or are mouldy.

We are accepting books NOW and will continue to do so until October 20.

Where to take your books: Rexall Mall

Enter at the Pet Valu end of the mall and follow the signs to the right, towards the vacant end of the mall. You may drop off books any time during business hours when the mall is open.

There will often be volunteers accepting books but, if no one is there, just leave your books at the end of the passage. A thousand thank yous!!

Remember the dates and times of the book sale!

Dates & Times:

Friday, October 21: Noon – 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 22: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM